MBD Students Conduct Science Experiments

Mary Waegele’s second grade class at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School recently worked on science experiments. To visualize how air expands, students participated in an experiment to show what would happen to a balloon on a beaker when heated. Middle school science teacher Audrey Moshfeghian and second-grade teacher’s assistant Kathleen Meisten helped the class perform the experiment in the science lab.