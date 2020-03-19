Thirteen Worcester Prep Students were inducted into the school’s International Thespian Society chapter on March 5. The International Thespian Society (ITS) is the Educational Theatre Association’s student honorary organization to recognize high school student achievement in theatre. New members of the Worcester Preparatory School International Thespian Society include, front from left, Natalie Foxwell, Waverly Choy, Summer Walker, Lexi Willey and Hannah Perdue; middle, Bryn Elliott, Will Mears, Nathan Oltman, Chipper Becker and Joseph Schwartz; and, back, Upper School Dance/Drama Director Paulette DeRosa-Matrona, Cole Lamson-Reich, Daniel Chen, Teague Quillin and Middle/Upper School Music Director Christopher Buzby. Submitted Photos