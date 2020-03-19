Decatur NJROTC Host Black Hawk Downing

A Black Hawk downing on the grounds of Stephen Decatur High School was one of the exciting events students and staff members experienced last month. The NJROTC program hosted several military leaders of all ranks to discuss leadership skills and career opportunities with the armed forces. The program is run by Lieutenant Commander Robert Stewart and Staff Sergeant Joshua August.