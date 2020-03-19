BERLIN – Groundwater testing at Heron Park revealed no lingering effects from last year’s chemical spill, according to town officials.

Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood said testing showed that pH and chloride levels were normal at Heron Park. The testing was done at the request of the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) following a chemical spill that occurred last June.

“Those results came back favorable,” Fleetwood said. “The findings have been submitted to MDE.”

In January, town leaders were contacted by MDE and advised to have groundwater testing performed at Heron Park. The testing was meant to determine whether chemicals lingered at the site from the June spill that occurred.

The town contracted EA Engineering to handle the work, which involved drilling shallow water wells where the spill happened as well as some perimeter wells.

Fleetwood, who did not anticipate bad test results, is pleased the spill did not have a lasting effect on the property.

“We’re back to ground zero,” he said. “A fresh new start.”

Though Heron Park was closed for months in the wake of the spill, it was reopened to the public in February.

