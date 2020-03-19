Firm Announces Partners

BERLIN — PKS & Company, P.A. has announced James D. Maybury, CPA and Ashley M. Stern, CPA, CGFM®, have been admitted as partners with the firm. Their admission is a direct result of their continued commitment to client service, business acumen and technical proficiency.

“We are proud of our new generation of partners, all of whom live up to our firm’s promise of superior client service,” said Dan O’Connell, Managing Partner of PKS. “It is exciting to see young professionals succeed and we look forward to their leadership for years to come.”

Maybury has 13 years of experience in auditing and taxation, specializing in non-profit organizations, uniform guidance and single audits, medical practices, income tax planning for individuals and owners of small and medium sized businesses, and Institutions of Higher Education. A graduate of Salisbury University with Bachelor of Science degrees in both Personal Financial Planning and Accounting, he is licensed to practice in the State of Maryland. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants. He is also active in the community serving as treasurer of the Salisbury Zoo Commission.

Stern joined the firm in 2007 and specializes in government and non-profit auditing, uniform guidance audits, and small business and personal tax services. A graduate of Salisbury University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration, she is licensed to practice in the State of Maryland. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants, Maryland Government Finance Officers Association and the Association of Government Accountants. She is also active in the community as the audit committee chair and treasurer of the Salisbury University Foundation, Inc., a co-founder of the SU Women’s Circle, and a volunteer for Operation We Care, Inc.

Bank Promotes Employees

OCEAN CITY — Reid Tingle, President & CEO of Bank of Ocean City along with the Board of Directors, announced the recent promotion of two employees. Nancy Bradford and Amy Catlin have been promoted to the position of vice president.

Bradford joined Bank of Ocean City in September of 2008 and works in the West Ocean City branch as a consumer lending officer. During her 12 years with the bank, she has served in various roles including branch manager. In addition to her work at the bank, Bradford is active in the community. She is treasurer of the Worcester County Junior Achievement Board, sits on the boards of the Ocean City Downtown Association and the Berlin/OC Rotary Foundation and is a member of the Advisory Committee for Maryland Community for Life.

Amy Catlin joined Bank of Ocean City in February of 2019 and works in the Berlin branch as the bank’s co-compliance officer and oversees the internal audit

function. Catlin has 10 years of banking experience and is a Certified Community Bank Compliance Officer and a Certified Fraud Examiner. As part of the bank’s commitment to community service, Catlin has been a speaker at fraud presentations sponsored by the bank. Catlin is a 2019 graduate of Maryland Banking School and holds a BS in Business from Salisbury University.

Gold Award Recognition

OCEAN CITY – Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Ocean City region has been named a Gold Award winner by Cartus Broker Services for its outstanding performance during the past year.

The Gold Award is the highest of three levels of the Excellence Awards presented to principal brokers. Excellence Award recognition is based on performance results related to a wide variety of metrics including customer service, cost management, and effective analysis and marketing of homes.

“We’re pleased to recognize Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Ocean City, Md. region for their outstanding performance over the past year,” said Scott Becker, Cartus Global Product and Innovation Officer. “Because of their expertise and dedication, our clients, their transferring employees, and the members of our Affinity organizations received excellent customer service and outstanding results in achieving their real estate goals.”

“We’re honored to receive the Cartus Broker Network’s Gold Excellence Award,” said Richard Fleischer, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Mid-Atlantic Region. “This recognition places us in great company, with the best real estate brokers in our industry.”