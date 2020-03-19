140 Women Celebrate International Women’s Day

On March 8, 140 women came together to celebrate the 8th Annual International Women’s Day at Ristorante Antipasti. The event, chaired by Binda Terra DiCarlo and Gina Drago Frey, raises funds for a local woman or organization in need through raffles, live and silent auctions and donations. This year’s recipient was Home of the Brave Foundation, Inc., located in Milford, Del., specifically the women’s house. The mission is to help veterans successfully transition into permanent housing and personal independence. Pictured, from left, are Frey, Toni Bergfelder of Home of The Brave and DiCarlo. Submitted Photos