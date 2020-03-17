File Photo

ASSATEAGUE — Assateague Island National Seashore officials have announced the national park’s visitor centers, ranger stations and campgrounds are closed until further notice effective on Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, many of the open areas of the Assateague Island National Seashore will remain open on a limited basis. For example, public parking areas, trails and the oversand vehicle zone (OSV) remain open, the latter for current permit holders only. Assateague Island National Park officials announced the closures in a statement.

“The decision was made in consultation with public health authorities,” the statement reads. “The health and safety of our visitors, employees and volunteers have always been our top priority and we are taking this step for their protection and help prevent the further spread of the virus.”

The AINS statement left open-ended a possible return to normalcy on the barrier island.

“We look forward to again welcoming our visitors from across the nation and around the globe at a time when public health officials indicate it is appropriate to do so,” the statement reads.