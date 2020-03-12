28th/127th St. Pit & Pub
410-289-2020 • 443-664-7482
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
127th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Wednesdays: DJ Wax (28th St.)
Saturday, March 14:
DJ Soulfinger (28th St.)
Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Tuesdays: Bob Miller on Piano
Buxy’s Salty Dog/Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, March 13:
Tops Cut Off DJ Team, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 14: DJ BK, 11 a.m.,
Aaron Howell, 2 p.m.
Clarion Hotel
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
Ocean Club:
Friday & Saturday, March 13 & 14:
On The Edge
Fridays & Saturday: DJ Dusty
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
Rt. 54, Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, March 13:
Ricky & Lennon LaRicci
Wednesday, March 18: Darin Engh
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, March 13:
Poehemia, DJ Hook,
Tranzfusion
Saturday, March 14:
DJ Greg, Opposite Directions,
DJ RobCee, DJ Groove,
Animal House
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120
11601 Coastal Hwy.
Friday, March 13: DJ BK, 10 p.m.
Saturday, March 14: DJ Wood, 10 p.m.
Greene Turtle West
410-213-1500
Rte. 611, West OC
Saturday, March 14:
Lime Green Band
Tuesday, March 17: DJ BK
Sundays: Trivia w/DJ Bigler
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Road, West OC
Fridays: DJ Billy T, 4 p.m.
Saturday March 14:
DJ Billy T, 11 a.m.
Sundays & Thursdays:
Opposite Directions
Wednesday, March 18:
Dust N Bones, 6 p.m.
Harpoon Hanna’s
302-539-3095
Rt. 54 & The Bay,
Fenwick Island, DE
Friday, March 13: Dave Hawkins,
The Beach Bumz
Saturday, March 14: Dave Sherman
Thursday, March 19: Kevin Poole
Hooters
410-213-1841
12513 Ocean Gateway, Rte. 50, West OC
Friday, March 13: DJ BK
Saturday, March 14: Classic Vibe
Johnny’s Pizza & Pub
410-723-5600
Rt. 54, Fenwick Island, DE
Wednesdays: Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, March 13:
Beats By Styler, 6 p.m.;
Beats By Jeremy, 10 p.m.
Saturday, March 14:
City Painted Green, 1 p.m.,
Beats By Casper 5:30 p.m.,
Adam Dutch 10 p.m.
Mondays:
Karaoke W/ Jeremy
Wednesdays & Sundays:
Beats By Skyler
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Smitty McGee’s
302-436-4716
37234 Lighthouse Rd.,
West Fenwick Ireland, DE
Thursdays & Fridays:
Randy Lee Ashcraft
& The Saltwater Cowboys
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, March 13: DJ Tuff,
Triple Rail Turn,
Kevin Miller’s Smashed
Saturday, March 14: DJ Magellan,
John McNutt Band,
DJ Bobby O, OC Pipes & Drums,
Jim Long Band,
Jon Maurer w/DJ Dave,
Triple Rail Turn, Lima Bean Riot,
The Benderz w/ DJ Tuff
Thursday, March 19:
Opposite Directions