ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Disappointed about something that didn’t go your way? Cheer up. Look at the reasons it happened, and you could find a valuable lesson about what to do (or not do!) the next time.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): It’s a good time to do some reassessing of plans and goals — even how you considered redoing your bathroom. The point is to be open to change if change can improve things.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Take some time to learn who is the right person (or persons) to approach and discuss your ideas with for your new project. Also, reserve time to prepare for an upcoming family event.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Dealing with a demanding situation, as you recently did, could drain much of your own emotional reserves. Take time to relax and indulge yourself in some well-earned pampering.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): The regal Lion might feel that she or he is above emotional displays. But showing your feelings can be both liberating for you and reassuring for someone who has been waiting for you to do so.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): An emotionally needy person might make more demands than you can cope with. Best to ask for some breathing space NOW, before resentment sets in and makes communication difficult.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): An unexpected spate of mixed signals could cause serious schedule setbacks. Best to focus on straightening everything out as soon as possible and get everyone back on track.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Be aware that someone in the workplace could try to use a disagreement with a colleague against you. If so, be prepared to offer your side of the story with the facts to back you up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): An unexpected challenge to a previous decision can be unsettling. But your reservoir of self-confidence — plus your loyal supporters — should help carry the day for you. Good luck.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): While the idea of making some sort of major move in the near future continues to interest you, don’t overlook a new possibility that could be emerging closer to home.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Be careful not to base an upcoming decision on gossip or anything you might hear if it can’t meet provable standards. That’s true regardless of whom the source might be.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You might still need to do some solid reassessing early in the week before you can close that sensitive situation. A new job-related opportunity could present itself later in the week.

BORN THIS WEEK: You are extraordinarily sensitive to people’s feelings, and you’re always ready to offer comfort if necessary.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.