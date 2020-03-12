File Photo

OCEAN CITY – Concerns over the coronavirus have led to the cancelation of the annual Irish parade and festival planned for Saturday in Ocean City.

“After lengthy discussion and careful deliberation, the Delmarva Irish American Club (DIAC) has decided to cancel this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ocean City,” read a press release from the Town of Ocean City. “This decision was made with the safety and well-being of our club members, residents, visitors and parade-goers in mind. While this news is greatly disappointing to the entire DIAC, the unknown risks associated with the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) and the recommendations by the State of Maryland and Center for Disease Control and Prevention outweigh our hope to host the annual parade.”

DIAC Parade Chairman Buck Mann outlined the reasoning to cancel what has become the second largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in Maryland.

“This was a no-win decision,” said Mann. “We do not want to cancel the parade, but more importantly we do not want to put anyone at risk. Our hearts and our heads were conflicted, but in this case, the smart thing to do was listen to the guidance being given by health officials and err on the side of safety. … Our club has been hosting this event for more than 40 years. While the global spread of the COVID-19 has rained on our parade this year, we hope to be back bigger, and better than ever in 2021.”

The DIAC made the decision after Governor Larry Hogan’s press conference Wednesday afternoon.

“All Marylanders need to understand and prepare that there may be significant disruption your daily lives for a period of time,” said Hogan. “Local communities and cities should actively consider modifying, postponing or canceling mass gatherings.”

On Wednesday, Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan issued a letter to residents and visitors of Ocean City about the town’s precautions.

“There is no higher priority to the town of Ocean City than the health and safety of the people who live here, work here and vacation here,” the letter reads. “I can assure you that the town is closely monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding COVID-19 and is working closely with our partners at the Worcester County Health Department and the Maryland Department of Health.”

In the letter, Meehan said the town established an internal preparedness group several weeks ago.

“This group has been diligently developing proactive contingency plans for the town, including putting strategic procedures in place for our employees and our facilities,” the letter reads. “While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ocean City or Worcester County, we are taking every measure necessary to enhance our day-to-day practices in the interest of health and safety. We encourage our residents and visitors to remain calm and stay informed. Know your risks and refer to the Worcester County Health Department, the Maryland Department of Health and the CDC websites. The situation is rapidly changing, but I assure you that the Town of Ocean City is prepared to navigate through these challenging circumstances with our residents’ and visitors’ health and safety at the forefront.”

Meehan’s letter urges residents and visitors to follow the common-sense recommendations of the local, state and national health departments. Those precautions include avoiding close contact with people who or sick and staying home when you are sick; avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue away; clean and disinfect frequently touched items and surfaces; and wash your hands often with soap and warm water. A link on the town’s website providing further information has been established at www.oceancitymd.gov/covid19.