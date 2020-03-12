Showell Students Learn About Perseverance & Courage Reading “Jabari Jumps”

Mrs. Woodland’s kindergarten class at Showell Elementary read “Jabari Jumps” by Gaia Cornwall. They learned about perseverance and courage through Jabari’s struggle to jump off the high diving board during swim lessons. After, students made swim goggles and talked about a time they had to find courage.