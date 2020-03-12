St. Patrick’s Day Parade Canceled OCEAN CITY – Concerns over the coronavirus have led to the cancelation of the annual Irish parade and festival planned for Saturday in Ocean City.“After lengthy discussion and careful deliberation, the Delmarva Irish American Club (DIAC) has decided to cancel this weekend’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ocean City,” read a press release from the… Read more »

Concerns Expressed Over Leaking Sewage Holding Tanks; Spray Irrigation Meeting Set For Tonight SNOW HILL – As the prospect of implementing spray irrigation at the Ocean Pines Golf Course is explored, some residents are questioning the county’s priorities.In recent months, conversation has abounded in the Pines regarding plans from the Worcester County Department of Public Works to explore the possibility of irrigating the Ocean Pines Golf Course with… Read more »

OC’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Still On As Of Wednesday OCEAN CITY — While the town of Ocean City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for Saturday is still on as planned, resort officials continue to monitor and prepare for the growing coronavirus situation.The COVID-19, or coronavirus, situation has caused schools, colleges and universities to close, forced the cancellation of major public events where large groups… Read more »