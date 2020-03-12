OC Elementary Students Attend “Willy Wonka” Inspired Pep Rally

Third and fourth grade students at Ocean City Elementary attended a Willy Wonka themed MCAP pep rally on March 5. During the celebration, they shared strategies and best practices for being successful on their state assessment in April and May. In the coming weeks, students will be working hard to earn Wonka Bars and Golden Tickets as incentives for special coupons they can purchase in May when testing is over. Pictured, from left, preparing to enter Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory are Olive Maynard, Evelyn Eade, Kimberly Torres, Alexis Castagna, Isaiah Demissie, Cade Howard and Caiden White.