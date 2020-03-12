Geoergetown Circle Celebrates International Women’s Day & Suffrage

International Women’s Day and the Suffrage Centennial were celebrated at the Georgetown Circle this month. The event was sponsored by the Freeman Foundation and was attended by many, including these members of the 100SA group. Pictured, from left, are Linda Linzey, co-chair; Joy Braun; Vicky Wallace; Susan Buyer, co-chair; Sue Fox; and Debbie Gousha.