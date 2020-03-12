SALISBURY – Resolutions to transfer funds to cover the costs of two county projects were tabled last week after elected leaders highlighted the need for an appointed finance director.

On March 3, the Wicomico County Council voted to table two resolutions transferring more than $73,000 from the county’s contingency account to fund two unanticipated projects.

The Wicomico County Executive’s Office requested $1,050 from contingency to pay the state of Maryland for gypsy moth spraying, while the Department of General Services requested $72,000 from contingency to pay for engineering related to the design and replacement of the old courthouse’s mechanical system.

Councilman John Cannon, however, made a motion to table the two resolutions. He argued that the county did not have an appointed finance director who could certify the appropriations.

“We are in some ways in a deadlock in Wicomico County and we recognize that,” he said. “But it’s the law in Wicomico County that the finance director has to do this. As long as we are in a situation where we don’t have a finance director, many things are going to come to a standstill.”

Last week’s vote follows months of back-and-forth disagreements between the county council and county executive surrounding appointments to county leadership positions.

County Executive Bob Culver announced Michele Ennis as the new finance director last May, but her appointment was rejected by the council last June. She continues to serve in that position.

“We don’t have a finance director,” Cannon said, “so I’m making a motion to table this.”

Councilman Joe Holloway seconded motions to table the two resolutions.

“A vote to do this is basically violating the charter, as the charter is being violated now by not having a finance director,” he said.

Councilman Bill McCain, however, disagreed.

“We are all fully aware of the situation with the finance director and it needs to get resolved,” he said. “But in the meantime, we can’t continue to hold the county at bay by not being able to do county business. And it’s definitely not fair to be putting county employees in the middle of this …”

Councilman Josh Hastings agreed. He said he continued to hear about issues surrounding the old courthouse building and invasive European gypsy moths.

“These are very important issues that need to come to a resolution sooner rather than later,” he said.

The council voted 4-3, with McCain, Hastings and Councilwoman Nicole Acle opposed, to table both resolutions.

“We’re not the ones holding things up,” Cannon said. “We’re simply trying to abide by the law.”