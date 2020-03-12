OCEAN CITY- The final leg of the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s annual St. Patrick’s Soccer tournament gets underway on Friday at Northside Park.

For over three decades, the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department has hosted the annual St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament at Northside Park. The event for years played out over four weekends in February and March, but because the tournament grew by leaps and bounds, the younger age brackets were split off to become the Ocean City Indoor Cup and the older divisions remained as the St. Patrick’s Tournament.

Two weeks ago, the first leg of the tournament included the adult co-rec division, the men’s over-30 division and the women’s over-30 division. This weekend, the signature men’s and women’s open divisions with players 18 and older will be featured. Throughout the weekend starting Friday, games will be played practically around the clock at host Northside Park, culminating with championship games on Sunday in each division. A total of 20 men’s open division teams and 10 women’s open division teams will compete all weekend.