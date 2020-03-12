License Plate Reader Nabs Stolen Tags

OCEAN CITY — A Cambridge couple was arrested on theft charges last week after a license plate reader on the Route 90 bridge alerted stolen tags on the vehicle they were traveling in.

Just after noon last Tuesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the area of the Route 90 bridge after a license plate reader (LPR) on the span alerted on a stolen license plate. The LPR photographed the license plate, which was on a Saturn SUV. The vehicle had been reported stolen in Cambridge on Jan. 19.

The officer initiated a traffic stop at 71st Street and identified the front seat passenger as Khrista Arthur, 21, of Cambridge, and the driver as Patrick Osborne, 24, of Cambridge. The investigation revealed Osborne had been pulled over in the Saturn SUV in Cambridge on Jan. 7 and as a result of the traffic stop, the vehicle’s tags had been seized and the vehicle was impounded and later released.

According to police reports, Osborne said he needed to be able to transport Arthur to doctor’s appointments because she was pregnant. Osborne admitted to paying someone known to him only at “Lumpy” $5 to get a tag for him for the Saturn SUV. Osborne admitted he and Arthur each knew the plate was stolen when they put it on the Saturn SUV and drove to Ocean City.

Cambridge Police confirmed the tag had been stolen from a church parking lot in Cambridge. The SUV the couple was traveling in when they were stopped in Ocean City belonged to Arthur’s mother. Osborne and Arthur were each charged with theft under $100. Osborne also faces multiple traffic violations related to driving a vehicle with stolen tags.

Guilty Plea In OC Assault

OCEAN CITY — A local man, arrested in December after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend on a downtown street, pleaded guilty last week to second-degree assault and was sentenced to 51 days in jail.

On Dec. 27, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on patrol downtown was dispatched to the area of 6th Street and Baltimore Avenue for a reported 911 call hang-up. Dispatchers advised the office a woman had called 911 and whispered she needed help before hanging up.

The officer arrived on scene and observed a female victim flag him down. The victim was sitting on a brick wall with a suspect, later identified as Burt Foskey, 41, of Ocean City. According to police reports, the victim told the officer she and Foskey had been drinking beer at a downtown bar before Foskey started drinking cinnamon whiskey shots.

The victim reportedly told police Foskey “can’t drink liquor” because he becomes violent. The couple left the bar and walked north when Foskey reportedly told the victim he was going to utilize his municipal bus pass. The victim continued walking north because she did not have a bus pass.

According to police reports, the victim was walking when she heard loud footsteps from behind. Foskey reportedly punched the victim on her right back side, knocking the wind out of her. The victim reportedly told police Foskey then grabbed her and pinched her arm.

The victim told police she called 911 in hushed tones because she did not want Foskey to hear. The victim also told police she saw people inside a residence on Baltimore Avenue and hoped someone from the building would intercede and keep her safe from Foskey, according to police reports.

When interviewed about the incident, Foskey told police he and the victim had been drinking a couple of beers and then had walked north on the Boardwalk, and that he did not know why she had called 911. At that point, OCPD officers attempted to arrest Foskey, but he tensed up and resisted their efforts, reportedly telling one officer, “I don’t want to fight you, man.” When the officer attempted to search Foskey, he continued to resist and tense his body and at one point attempted to walk away from them.

Foskey continued to yell loudly throughout the arrest process even after being told to stop yelling at least 18 times, according to police reports. At that point, Foskey started to yell at the victim as well. Meanwhile, a group of people from the residence on Baltimore Avenue had come out on the porch to watch the incident unfold. Last week, Foskey pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and was sentenced to 51 days in jail.

Bar Tab Theft, Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City woman was arrested last weekend following an incident that began with her allegedly running out on a bar check and ended with assaulting an officer.

Around 8:50 p.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a bar at 127th Street for a reported incident. Upon arrival, the officer encountered bar staff and patrons running outside advising someone had run out on their bill. The witnesses provided a description of the suspect and advised she had run behind a nearby shopping center.

OCPD officers canvassed the area and did not immediately find the suspect. The initial officer interviewed the bartender who advised the suspect, later identified as Lindsay Kastner, 40, of Ocean City, entered the bar and ordered one drink. She then reportedly got up to go outside and the bartender advised her she could not take a drink outside and that she also needed to pay for the drink.

When she refused to pay the roughly $10 tab, the bartender reportedly told her he would call the police. Kastner then put $7 on the bar with the check and ran out of the bar. A couple sitting at the bar corroborated the bartender’s story. A short time later, Ocean City Communications reported an unidentified female was banging on a door at a nearby condominium asking for help and that the individual who called asked for police assistance because they were concerned for their well-being.

OCPD officers responded to the area and did not find anyone knocking on doors, but did find Kastner hiding behind a nearby business. Kastner matched the description of the suspect in the theft at the bar and was taken into custody.

According to police reports, when officers attempted to handcuff Kastner, she resisted and screamed at the top of her lungs “rape” and “get the [expletive deleted] off me.” While officers were attempting to arrest her, she allegedly continued to resist and kicked her legs violently, striking an OCPD officer in the process. She was ultimately subdued and was charged with theft, second-degree assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

No New Jail Time For 6th DUI

SNOW HILL — A Berlin man, charged with driving while impaired and other counts in November after allegedly driving his vehicle into ditch on Route 611, was found guilty this week and sentenced to one year, all of which was suspended but the time he spent in jail awaiting trial.

Around 12:40 p.m. on Nov. 13, Maryland State Police troopers from the Berlin barrack responded to a single-vehicle collision at Route 611 and South Point Road. The investigation revealed the driver of the 2005 Nissan Titan failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and drove into a ditch.

The driver, identified as Brian Paul Bierley, 50, of Berlin, and the other occupants of the vehicle were not injured. Bierley was found to be allegedly impaired and was taken into custody. Bierley was charged with DUI and other traffic offenses.

According to the MSP, the incident was the sixth known DUI arrest for Bierley. He was taken before a District Court Commissioner and was ordered to be held without bond at the Worcester County Jail. On Tuesday, Bierley was found guilty of driving while impaired and was sentenced to one year, all of which but 115 days, or the time he spent in jail awaiting trial, was then suspended. He was also placed on supervised probation for six months.

Disorderly Conduct Probation

OCEAN CITY — A York, Pa. man, arrested on disorderly conduct charges last month after allegedly causing a disturbance at a downtown bar, pleaded guilty last week and was placed on probation.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 3, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a bar on Wicomico Street for a reported disorderly individual. When the officer arrived, he observed through the bar window an individual later identified as Austin Bentley, 21, of York, Pa., attempting engage bar staff in a physical altercation.

Upon entering the bar, the officer could distinctly hear Bentley yelling and screaming and disturbing other patrons in the establishment, according to police reports. Based on observation, the officer arrested Bentley for disorderly conduct. According to police reports, Bentley exhibited signs of intoxication and continued to be confrontational.

While the officer walked Bentley to his patrol vehicle, Bentley allegedly continued to yell and scream that he knew his rights. He was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Last week, he pleaded guilty and was placed on probation for one year.