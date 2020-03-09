Members of the Stephen Decatur High School wrestling team are pictured.

BERLIN — Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team closed out an unforgettable season last weekend in the state championships with three individual titles and five wrestlers reaching the finals in their respective weight classes.

The Seahawks dominated all year in a season that won’t soon be forgotten. Decatur went a perfect 26-0 on the season including 40 straight dual meet wins. The Seahawks captured their second straight team state championship and their third Bayside Conference championship in the last four years.

Two weeks ago, Decatur wrestlers won seven individual regional championships and had 11 wrestlers place in their respective weight divisions, which qualified them for the state individual championships last weekend. The hits kept coming for Decatur last weekend with three individual state champions and two other wrestlers reaching the finals in their weight classes.

Decatur also collected a fourth- and a fifth-place finish. Nico D’Amico, Noah Reho and James Parana all collected state championships, while Jagger Clapsadle and Johnny Hofman were runners-up in their divisions. Micah Bourne finished fourth and Shamar Baines finished fifth. In addition, Decatur also placed two female wrestlers- Mia Stubblebine and Jenna Danner- in the first-ever girls’ state championship meet.

At 132, D’Amico beat Jack Wickiser of Hereford in the first round and Jake Rippeon of South Carroll in the second round to advance. In the semifinals, D’Amico beat Cameron Deville of Dunbar in a 4-3 decision to reach the finals and then beat Richard Davis of Sparrows Point in the championship in a 4-3 decision.

At 145, Reho beat Devon Young of Overlea in the first round and Stephen Hurst of Centennial in the second round to advance. Reho then beat Eric Smith of Queen Anne’s in the semifinals in a 10-0 major decision to reach the finals. Reho beat Kent Island’s Matthew Miller in the championship bout to win the title.

At 160, Parana beat Emilio Wanis of Catonsville in the first round, followed by a win over Antonio Bradford of South Carroll in the second round to reach the semifinals. In the semifinals, Parana beat Jason Mohler of La Plata in a 14-6 major decision, then topped Kaleb Neal of Southern in the championship with a 12-4 major decision.

At 120, Clapsadle beat Nolyn Hudler of McDonough in his opener, followed by a win over Wayne Brooks of Sparrows Point in the second round. Clapsadle then beat Sean Rinebolt of Boonsboro in the semifinals. However, Clapsadle fell to Gage Owen of South Carroll in the finals in a tight 8-6 decision.

At 190, Johnny Hofman beat Max Ross of Catonsville in his opener, then beat Pat Ford of Dunbar in the second round. Hofman beat Justin Richter of Southern Garrett in the semifinals, but fell to Lexx Carr of Sparrows Point in the finals in a close 2-1 decision.

At 170, Bourne beat Sam Kinloch of Francis Scott Key in his opener, but fell to Xavier Kresslein of Poolesville in the second round. Bourne then battled back with wins over Myssejiah Clarida of Fairmount Heights, Kelvin Mendez of Harford Tech and Zavion Woodard of New Town to reach the third-place match. However, Bourne fell to Jake Rallo of Sparrows Point in the third-place bout and finished fourth.

At 113, Baines beat David Ridenour of Glenelg in his opener and Matt Haines of Eastern Tech in the second round. Baines then fell to Jacob Brenneman of Northern Garrett in the semifinals. Baines then fell to Ryan Athey of South Carroll and Riley Bozeman of Landsdowne to finish fifth.

In the inaugural girls’ state championship meet, Stubblebine finished third at 180 and Danner finished fourth at 112.