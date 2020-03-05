SNOW HILL — The Worcester County Commissioners named Melanie Pursel as the new Tourism director. Pursel, respected for her contributions to the business community, marketing, and tourism, as well as workforce and economic development, will step into her new role as the Worcester County Tourism director on April 20, 2020.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Worcester County team,” Pursel said. “I look forward to continuing the impressive work of the tourism department while working collaboratively with economic development and recreation and parks to make our county a premier place to live, work, and play.”

Pursel brings 21 years of proven leadership to Worcester County Government. She has served as the president and chief executive officer for the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce from 2007 to present. Her strong marketing, leadership, and communication skills allow her to play key roles in the sales, promotion, and marketing of Worcester County. She established the chamber as the premier business organization in the region, implemented business and professional development workshops and networking events, to include the Business Marketplace Expo and Speed Networking luncheons, headed strategic planning, and spearheaded numerous other business and tourism initiatives. She works cooperatively with other local, regional, and state tourism and economic development partners to grow business and tourism on the Eastern Shore.

In 1997 she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, with a minor in Business Administration and Marketing from Salisbury University. She then went on to earn a Master of Science in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from the University of Baltimore, with a focus on management, statistical analysis, leadership, and organizational and community development.

Pursel will take over for long-time Tourism Director Lisa Challenger who will retire in June after 31 years of dedicated service to the county.

Pursel resides in Berlin with her husband, Bruce, and two teenage sons. She is actively engaged in the community, serving on the Perdue School’s Advisory Council, Lower Shore Workforce Alliance, Tourism Advisory Board, and Tourism Commission