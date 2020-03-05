Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style. 410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Women of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday of Month: Eastern Shore Stamp Club Meeting

6 p.m. Salisbury branch, Wicomico County Library. Meetings held in basement.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Members and guests welcome. dance@delmarvahanddaning.-com or http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Every Wednesday: Rotary Club

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club meets Wednesdays on a weekly basis at the Residence Inn in Ocean City at 6 p.m.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m., Harpoon Han-na’s, 39064 Harpoon Rd., Fenwick Island, DE. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beachsingles.org.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

March 5-8: OC Film Festival

Tickets are available for the fourth annual event showcasing 100 films by regional and international filmmakers at venues throughout Ocean City. Tickets on sale through Eventbrite.com.

March 7: Quarter Auction

Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company’s Ladies Auxiliary will host at the OCVFC headquarters on 14th Street. Doors open 5 p.m. with auction at 6 p.m. Tickets $5 in advance or $7 at door. For tickets, call Kathy Kaluzienski 202-256-9868 or Breanda Parker 443-235-7693.

March 7: Finnegan’s Wake

The 8th Annual Finnegan’s Wake will be held at Seacrets, 5-9 p.m., to benefit Friends of the Worcester County Developmental Center.

March 7: Fried Chicken Buffet

All-you-can-eat style at Mt. Pleasant Unit-ed Methodist Church in Willards from 11 a.m.-until. Adults, $14; children, $7; and under 6 eat free. Bake table and carryouts.

March 11: Relay For Life Meeting

American Cancer Society Realty For Life of North Worcester County team meeting will be held 6-7 p.m. at the Berlin Fire Company Conference Center. RSVP to jessiewolfe-@hotmail.com

March 12: AARP Meeting

The local Ocean City AARP chapter will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. for social half hour and refreshments.

March 12-15, 19-22 and 26-29: Ice Skating

Berlin Fire Company will host the county’s synthetic ice skating rink on Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.; Fridays, 6-9 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-7 p.m. Bottled water and snacks available. Cost is $5 to skate.

March 13: Ham, Cabbage Dinner

Powellville United Methodist Church will host 4:30-6 p.m. Eat-in or carryout for $10.

March 14: Spring Ring Festival

Handbell ringers from ensembles across Sussex County and Eastern Shore of Maryland will present at Epworth United Meth-odist Church at 7 p.m. Concert is open to the public. Sponsored by Capital Ringers and Epworth United Methodist Church. A love offering will be taken with all donations to Jusst Sooup, a charity dedicated to feeding the hungry and homeless in Sussex County.

March 21: Steak Dinner

American Legion Post 123, Boggs-Disharoon Squadron 123 and Sons of the American Legion hosting 4-7 p.m. in Berlin.

March 21: Chili Cookoff

Abate of Delaware’s 12th Annual Sussex County Chili Cookoff will be held from noon-4 p.m. at the Sussex Moose Lodge. Admission fee. Voting begins at 3 p.m. Door prizes every hour.

March 21: Spring Festival

Powellville United Methodist Church will hold 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. with oyster fritter, chicken salad and BBQ pork sandwiches, hot dogs, homemade soups and bake table items. Eat in or carryout.

March 26: Carrabba’s Dinner

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a Carrabba’s Dinner for dine-in or carry-out. 5-7 p.m. Main Station. The menu is Chicken Bryan, penne pasta, broccoli, Caesar salad, brownie and a drink for $14. Preorders encouraged by calling 619-922-9950.

March 26: Card, Game Party

The Republican Women of Worcester County will host an afternoon of fun, games and lunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Bayside Skillet. Cost is $30 per person. Make reservation by calling Susan Ostrowski 717-448-1741 or email posoem@icloud.com.

March 28: Church Luncheon

Powellville Volunteer Fire Company will host a luncheon with soups, oyster sandwiches, chicken salad, hamburgers and hot dogs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., benefitting Friendship Methodist Church. Bake table available.

March 28: Mini Book Sale

From 9 a.m.-3 p.m., the Friends of the Ocean Pines Library will offer at the library a mini “special category” book sale, featuring cookbooks, children’s books and coffee table books only. Cost of the books will be $2 or less.

April 1: Taste Of Finer Things

Join Coastal Hospice for a charitable evening of fine food and wine from 17 local chefs while overlooking the Ocean City Inlet at sunset from Harrison’s Harborwatch. Reservations are $100 per person and include food and wine pairings and live music from Lauren Glick. www.coastalhospice.org/taste