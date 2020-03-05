BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team fell to Bayside South rival Bennett on Monday in the state 3A-South regional semifinals, but the loss did little to tarnish what was a strong season for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks were strong all year, compiling a 15-7 regular season mark. Decatur enjoyed a 6-1 stretch through the middle of the season, but scuffled a little down the home stretch, dropping three of their last four. The Seahawks did rout Crisfield on Senior Night in the regular season finale to carry some momentum into the state playoffs.

Decatur earned the number-three seed in the 3A-South region and a home game against Northeast last Friday. The Seahawks took care of business in the playoff opener, routing Northeast, 64-45, to advance. Northeast actually led 10-8 after one quarter, but the Seahawks outscored the Eagles in the second quarter and took a narrow 24-22 lead into halftime.

The third quarter proved to be the decisive period in the game. The Seahawks outscored the Eagles, 24-10, in the third and took a 48-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The two teams played fairly evenly in the fourth, but Decatur pulled away for the 64-45 win to advance. Nadia Bullock led the Seahawks with 19 points, while Jessica Janney scored 12 and Sarah Engle and Mayah Garner scored 10 each.

Looming in the next round was yet another rematch against Bayside South rival Bennett, which had beat Decatur twice during the regular season. The Seahawks fell behind early and trailed 36-32 at the half. The two teams played it close through the second half, but the damage had been done. It’s always tough to beat the same team three times in a season, but the Clippers prevailed over the Seahawks in the region semifinals at home on Monday, 66-57.

Nadia Bullock led Decatur with a team-high 23 points, while Mayah Garner scored 15 and Sarah Engle added eight. With the loss in the region semifinals, the Seahawks finished the season with a 16-8 record.