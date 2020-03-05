OCES Celebrates 100th Day Of School Year

Ocean City Elementary recently celebrated its 100th Day of School.  Students completed class projects representing 100, dressed in creative ways to represent 100, collected hundreds of pennies for a charity and enjoyed 100-day songs, performances and even a hula hoop competition.  Pictured, from left, are third graders Rayden Holsinger, Hugo Salas Hernandez, Rhys Thompson and Arif Alhamad.