Decatur Honor Society Hosts Annual African-American Read-In

To celebrate African American History Month, the Stephen Decatur High School National English Honor Society hosted its annual African American Read-In, where students, teachers and parents had the opportunity to read and listen to excerpts from African American writers. The event is now in its third year. Above are Stephen Decatur High School National English Honor Society officers Madison Munn, Lydia Woodley, Ulyssa Jacobs, Gavin Conner and Morgan Carlson.