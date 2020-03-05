Brainy Builders DI Team Wins Second Place In Regional Competition

The “Brainy Builders” team of Adam Szili, Nathaniel Arvi, Angela Quan, Nathan Fowler and Mac Jimmerson won second place in the Regional Destination Imagination competition at Salisbury Middle School.  Teams from all over the peninsula from both Delaware and Maryland competed.  The team will compete next at the state level competition.