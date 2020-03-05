Bethany-Fenwick Chamber Hold First Business After Hours Of The Year

by
Bethany-Fenwick Chamber Hold First Business After Hours Of The Year

The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce kicked off 2020 with the first Business After Hours of the year. The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation (QRCF), the chamber’s charitable arm, presented two large donations at the event. The Fire & Ice “Out of this World” Festival raised $7,839.50 for the new Nemours A.I. duPont Pediatrics & SeniorCare, Sussex Campus, above. The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays was presented a check from the QRCF’s Caribbean Christmas for $8,000. Submitted Photos