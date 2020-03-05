Nurse Professionals Home Care and Staffing, LLC, based in West Ocean City, recently celebrated its 19th year of providing quality nursing care to both clients and facilities using their supplemental nursing staff. Nurse Professionals Home Care and Staffing’s President Anita Logsdon Battista established the company after seeing a need for quality nursing care both in the home and in facilities. Pictured, from left, are company employees Lindsey James, Billie Northam, Laura Link, Battista, Beckie Graham, Dawn Taylor and Tori Yant-Fisher. Submitted Photo

Company Affiliation Announced

OCEAN CITY – Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC announced last month Atlantic Shores Realty is the newest member of its global network and will now operate as Atlantic Shores Sotheby’s International Realty. The addition marks the Sotheby’s International Realty ® brand’s continued growth in Maryland.

Owned and operated by Ryan Haley and Kristy Haley, the firm is located in Ocean City with 12 sales associates and will serve the surrounding region.

“Ocean City, Md. continues to be a popular destination for those looking to match a home with their lifestyle,” said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby’s International Realty. “Ryan and Kristy have led a successful company for 10 years and are true experts in their community. They strive to help their clients achieve a luxury beach lifestyle and we look forward to welcoming them to the network.”

“We work daily to provide our clients with the greatest real estate experience possible,” said Ryan Haley. “Our company and agents are deeply embedded in the community. We have raised our kids here, retired here and vacationed here – we know the beach. Our affiliation with Sotheby’s International Realty permits us to combine our hyper-local knowledge and expertise with the Sotheby’s International Realty brand’s best-in-class marketing, innovative technology and global reach.”

Health Care Merger Official

SALISBURY — McCready Hospital, the Tawes Nursing Home and Chesapeake Cove Assisted Living officially became part of the Peninsula Regional Health System (PRHS) on Sunday, March 1. Approval from the Maryland Healthcare Commission was granted earlier this year for PRHS to assume ownership.

“McCready Health has been a fixture and a healthcare safety net for the people of Crisfield and Somerset County for nearly a century by providing reliable, quality, community-focused healthcare,” said Steve Leonard, President/CEO of the Peninsula Regional Health System. “We’re excited to be able to continue that 97-year tradition, and to work collectively with the team at McCready and the people of Crisfield on the opportunities this new healthcare model will present to allow us to continue to provide better, more efficient and more effective care for patients.”

On March 1, McCready Hospital transitioned to a freestanding medical facility (FMF) in place. “The financial reality is that McCready does not maintain a daily census of patients sufficient to support the services required to qualify as a hospital as defined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS),” said Kathleen Harrison, President, McCready Foundation, Inc. “The path to keeping healthcare services in the county became clear: McCready needed to merge with an established and supportive partner like the Peninsula Regional Health System and transition to an FMF in place.”

Services provided by McCready and Peninsula Regional staff at the FMF in place include 24/7 emergency care, physical therapy, speech therapy, behavioral health services, outpatient physician services, imaging (CT scan and general x-ray) and laboratory services. Inpatient hospital care and surgical procedures have previously transitioned to Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) in Salisbury. A small number of select outpatient services previously offered at McCready also transitioned to new locations in Salisbury on Feb. 28.

The FMF in place, at the site of the current McCready Hospital, will operate for a period of 24-36 months while PRHS constructs a new state-of-the-art McCready Health Pavilion on Route 413 just east of Crisfield. Services offered at the FMF in place will all transition to the McCready Health Pavilion. Ground will be broken for the new pavilion within the next few months.

The Tawes Nursing Home and Chesapeake Cove Assisted Living facilities will remain open and operational, and will not relocate.

All qualified staff at McCready who are affected by the change in structure are being considered for employment with the Peninsula Regional Health System at locations including PRMC, at the health system’s ambulatory and specialty care centers across Maryland and Delaware, Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and at the new McCready Health Pavilion.

A branding study is underway that will create a new health system name for the company overseeing PRMC, McCready, Nanticoke Memorial Hospital and all associated services, physician and specialty practices. That new name is expected to be announced this summer.

Keller Williams Releases Top 100

LEWES, Del. — The Greater Pennsylvania region for Keller Williams Realty, consisting of over 9,000 associates in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, released the firm’s Top 100 Community of Associates. These associates rank among the 9,000 associates by volume in the entire region.

Keller Williams Realty Delaware Beaches had five associates/teams represented among this prestigious group. The teams are Seaside Seven of the Marketplace at Sea Colony office (Ann Baker, Sarah Schifano, Shelby Smith, Laurie McFaul, Christine Antonioli, Tammy Hadder, Anna Meiklejohn and Bill Hand); Megan Aitken Team of Middletown (Megan Aitken, Kristin Searles and Melissa Scott); Bright Home Group of Laurel (William Brown, Erik Brubaker, Jay Doaty, Rich Hutchins, Lisa Whited, Kenneth Jester, Meme Ellis, Wayne Smith, Stephen Brown, Michelle Rowe, Levi Gilmore, Jaclyn Tawes, Rachel Taulton and Kristyann Rash); The Revolution Group of Milford (Shonda Kelly, Stephanie Beck, Kelly Salmon, Cashea Kelly, Carol Day, Marcus Munday, Sonia Reyes, Tascha Campbell, Jordan Brown and Taylor Cave); and Jared Bowers of the Bethany Beach office.

“We are very proud that agents from our market center reached this esteemed status within Keller Williams,” said Brigit Taylor, team leader of the firm. “Our agents are local market experts. They have elite skills, and they are committed to delivering an exceptional customer service.”

Office Renovation Underway

SALISBURY – Gillis Gilkerson has announced the start of renovations to convert office space into an MRI exam room for Peninsula Imaging located on Woodbrooke Drive in Salisbury.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to help our client become the first to introduce this technology to the Eastern Shore to meet the community’s needs,” said Tyler Barnes, vice president, Gillis Gilkerson. “As a return client, we are happy to work with them to fulfill their expansion needs.”

This will be the fourth MRI in the building. Peninsula Imaging is adding cutting edge technology to the practice as there are only a few of this specific machine in the United States. Due to the weight of the MRI machine being installed, Gillis Gilkerson will need to gut out the room and pour a thickened reinforced concrete slab to support its weight. They will also be required to tear out a section on the east side of the building so a crane can swing the MRI machine into the building.

“Gillis Gilkerson is doing a great job,” said Thomas Spencer, director of operations for Peninsula Imaging. “We felt more comfortable going with them and their sub-contractors for this job. The sooner they get it done, the sooner we can start scanning patients.”

Lease Expands Business

SALISBURY – Principal Joey Gilkerson of NAI Coastal and Senior Advisor Wesley Cox of SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate recently brokered a lease expanding CoreLife of Delmarva’s Salisbury footprint. Beginning in March, CoreLife will occupy over 6,000 square feet at 200 East Vine Street, a substantial increase from their current 4,200-square-foot unit.

Regionally, CoreLife is one of the fastest growing healthcare companies on the Eastern Shore. In its first year of occupation on Vine Street, CoreLife experienced rapid growth sparking the need for additional square footage. Upon reaching out to Wesley to weigh their options, Cox immediately called Joey, the Vine Street listing agent, to discuss the feasibility of expanding in their current location. The proposal presented by Gilkerson and Cox added practitioner offices and gave CoreLife the space needed to best serve the community.

“As the tenant’s representative in this deal, Wesley helped to navigate a seamless transaction,” said Gilkerson. “We worked together to provide quick, convenient results for CoreLife with little disruption. This transaction was yet another example of the true value of collaboration being realized in a client’s overall experience.”