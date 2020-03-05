15 Wicomico County Students In Maryland Eastern Shore Spelling Bee

Fifteen Wicomico County school spelling bee champions will compete in the 8th Maryland Eastern Shore Spelling Bee at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Princess Anne on Saturday, March 7, for a chance to be the area’s representative at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. Pictured above is Austin Loar, winner from Salisbury Middle School.