Worcester Prep’s Carly Hoffman this week signed a national letter of intent to continue her athletic and academic careers next year at Division I Mount St. Mary’s. Pictured above, Hoffman (center) signs the letter with parents Patti Moore and Steve Hoffman looking on. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Worcester Prep girls’ varsity lacrosse standout Carly Hoffman this week signed a national letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at Division I Mount St. Mary’s next year.

Hoffman signed the letter of intent to attend and continue her career at Mount St. Mary’s in Emmitsburg next year during a special ceremony at Worcester Prep on Monday surrounded by family, friends, coaches and school administrators. Hoffman was twice named team captain and Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) player of the year at the conclusion of her sophomore and junior years and ESIAC All-Conference for the past three years.

With a full season remaining, Hoffman has accumulated 110 goals, 26 assists, 202 draw controls and 115 ground-ball possessions. In addition to excelling at the high school level, Hoffman has also played for the Saltwater Dolphins Lacrosse Club from 2013-2019.

Hoffman has also excelled on the basketball court, earning ESIAC All-Conference the past three years and being named team captain this past season. She also excels in the classroom and the community, earning a spot on Worcester’s Head of School list all four years and being named as a member of the National Honor Society. Next season, she will take her considerable skills to Mount St. Mary’s, which competes in the Division I Northeast Conference.