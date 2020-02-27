Worcester Spanish Language Students Create Spanish Valentines For Faculty

by
Worcester Spanish Language Students Create Spanish Valentines For Faculty

To spread some love and share their love of learning the Spanish language, Spanish III and IV students created Valentine’s Day cards filled with Spanish messages of love, gratitude and well wishes for all the WPS faculty, staff and administration. Pictured, from left, are Waverly Choy, Spanish teacher Kira Eade, Hana Miller, Hayes Peterson and Spanish teacher Bianca Perez.