Worcester Prep French Language Students Send Get Well Cards To Children In Montreal Hospital

by
French teacher Elaine Burg and her French I, II, and III students created thoughtful Valentine’s cards and wrote “Get Well” wishes in French to sick children in the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Pictured, from left, are Aria Islam, Morgan White, Ava Nally, Riley Schoch, Brooke Emeigh, Sydney Lamson-Reich, Marshall Mumford and Burg.