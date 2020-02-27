BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team fell to Delmarva Christian, 67-46, in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship game last Friday.

The Mallards edged Salisbury Christian, 58-56, last Wednesday in the ESIAC semifinals to earn a rematch with Delmarva Christian in the conference championship on the road. During a season in which the Worcester girls ended up with a 15-4 record, the Royals had handed the Mallards two only three losses.

It’s always challenging to beat the same team three times in a season in most sports, but the Royals had the Mallards number this year and beat them for the third time this year in the conference championship last week. The Royals led 18-11 after one quarter, but blew the game open in a decisive second quarter during which they outscored Worcester 23-12 to take a 41-23 lead into halftime.

The two teams played evenly down the stretch in the second half for the most part, but the damage had been done and the Royals cruised to the 67-46 win to claim the ESIAC championship. So, the Worcester girls lost just four times during the season, but three of the losses came at the hands of Delmarva Christian. Delmarva Christian lost just one all year, ironically to Worcester’s crosstown neighbor Stephen Decatur.

The loss did little to tarnish what was otherwise a remarkable season for the Mallards. Worcester went 15-4 on the season and had win streaks of five games to start the season. The Mallards also won nine in a row through January and much of February.