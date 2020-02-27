Worcester Board Of Education Member Speaks At Kiwanis Meeting

Worcester County Board of Education member Elena McComas, pictured with President Roy Foreman, was the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City’s weekly meeting Feb. 18. She’s also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City and updated other members on Worcester County schools in addition to thanking the club for their support of students via the six clubs they sponsor in the local schools.