Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy life-style. 410-641-0157.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus Meeting

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Wo-men of all ages invited to sing with the group. 410-641-6876.

Second Monday Of Month: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot the Saturday following meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers and new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m. Worcester County Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and healthy lifestyle. jeanduck47@gmail.com.

Second Tuesday of Month: Eastern Shore Stamp Club Meeting

6 p.m. Salisbury branch, Wicomico County Library. Meetings held in basement.

Every Wednesday: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Members and guests welcome. dance@delmarvahanddaning.com or http://de-lmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

Every Wednesday: Rotary Club

The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club meets Wednesdays on a weekly basis at the Residence Inn in Ocean City at 6 p.m.

Second Wednesday: Polish American Club Of Delmarva Meeting

2-4 p.m. Columbus Hall. Anyone of Polish or Slavic descent is welcome. No meetings June, July, August. 410-723-2639 or 410-250-2548.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

45 Plus, happy hour 4-7 p.m., Harpoon Hanna’s, 39064 Harpoon Rd., Fenwick Island, DE. 302-436-9577, 410-524-0649, beachsingles.org.

Second Thursday: Ocean Pines Garden Club

10 a.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Visitors and new members welcome.

Every Friday: Knights Of Columbus #9053 Bingo

Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m. 9901 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City. Possible to win the $1,000 big jackpot each week. 410-524-7994.

Every Friday: FORGE Contemporary Youth And Family Ministry

6:30-8:30 p.m. FORGE Center, 7804 Gumboro Rd., Pittsville. Designed for kids ages 5-65, the program provides a meal, music, games, activities and a life lesson that can be of use to anyone. Christian-based program but does not require the practice of faith to attend. 443-366-2813.

First Saturday Of Month: Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

February 28-March 1: Pet Adoption Weekend

PetSmart Berlin will host an adoption weekend, including Worcester County Humane Society (Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.); Town Cats of OC, all three days all day; Eastern Shore Rabbit Rescue, Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Grass Roots Rescue, Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Little Paws Dachshund Rescue, Saturday and Sunday.

February 29: Delmarva Kids Expo

Returns to the Wicomico Civic Center from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission discounted online at website and $5 at door for adults and $2 for children. Exhibitor opportunities available by emailing delmarvakidsexpo@gmail.com

February 29: Indoor Yard Sale

The MOMS group will hold from 8 a.m.-noon at the Community Church at Ocean Pines on Racetrack Road.

February 29: AYCE Breakfast Buffet

Whaleyville United Methodist Church will hold from 7-10 a.m. Cost is $8/adult and $4/child.

March 2: Documentary Screening

From 6-8 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Library, free screening of the documentary “Reinventing Power” about the clean energy from innovation to installation. Free popcorn and door prizes. Sponsored by Lower Eastern Shore Sierra Club and Creation Care Ministries.

March 3-5: Md. Basic Boating Course

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering at the Ocean Pines Library. There is $15 fee for all three evenings. Register by calling Barry Cohen at 410-935-4807, or Email CGAUX-1205@Gmail.com

March 4: Fraud Prevention

Bank of Ocean City’s Jason Parker will discuss fraud prevention from 9-10 a.m. at the Ocean City Senior Center.

March 5: Chorus Open House

At 1 p.m., the Pine Tones Chorus will hold an “Open House” for new singers, along with beginning their weekly spring rehearsals at the Ocean Pines Community Center. Guest singers, who have vocal talent, will be welcomed with refreshments and a short video showing some of the chorus history. Both ladies and gentlemen of all singing parts – soprano, alto, tenor and bass, — are invited.

March 5-8: OC Film Festival

Tickets are available for the fourth annual event showcasing 100 films by regional and international filmmakers at venues throughout Ocean City. Tickets on sale through Eventbrite.com

March 7: Quarter Auction

Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company’s Ladies Auxiliary will host at the OCVFC headquarters on 14th Street. Doors open 5 p.m. with auction at 6 p.m. Tickets $5 in advance or $7 at door. For tickets, call Kathy Kaluzienski 202-256-9868 or Breanda Parker 443-235-7693.

March 7: Finnegan’s Wake

The 8th Annual Finnegan’s Wake will be held at Seacrets, 5-9 p.m., to benefit Friends of the Worcester County Developmental Center.

March 12: AARP Meeting

The local Ocean City AARP chapter will meet at 10 a.m. in the Ocean City Senior Center. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. for social half hour and refreshments.

March 14: Spring Ring Festival

Handbell ringers from ensembles across Sussex County and Eastern Shore of Maryland will present at Epworth United Meth-odist Church at 7 p.m. Concert is open to the public. Sponsored by Capital Ringers and Epworth United Methodist Church. A love offering will be taken with all donations to Jusst Sooup, a charity dedicated to feeding the hungry and homeless in Sussex County.

March 21: Steak Dinner

American Legion Post 123, Boggs-Disharoon Squadron 123 and Sons of the American Legion hosting 4-7 p.m. in Berlin.

March 21: Chili Cookoff

Abate of Delaware’s 12th Annual Sussex County Chili Cookoff will be held from noon-4 p.m. at the Sussex Moose Lodge. Admission fee. Voting begins at 3 p.m. Door prizes every hour.

March 26: Carrabba’s Dinner

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a Carrabba’s Dinner for dine-in or carry-out. 5-7 p.m. Main Station. The menu is Chicken Bryan, penne pasta, broccoli, Caesar salad, brownie and a drink for $14. Preorders encouraged by calling 619-922-9950.

March 28: Church Luncheon

Powellville Volunteer Fire Company will host a luncheon with soups, oyster sandwiches, chicken salad, hamburgers and hot dogs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., benefitting Friendship Methodist Church. Bake table available.