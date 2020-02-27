OCEAN CITY- The first leg of the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament gets underway this weekend with a full slate of action at Northside Park.

For over three decades, the Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department hosted the annual St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament at Northside Park. The event for years played out over four weekends in February and March, but because the tournament grew by leaps and bounds, the younger age brackets were split off to become the Ocean City Indoor Cup, which wrapped up last week, and the older divisions remained as the St. Patrick’s Tournament.

The tournament gets underway the weekend with the Adult Co-Rec Divisions for men and women over 30 years of age. During the weekend of March 13-15, the signature men’s and women’s open divisions featuring teams of players over 18 will be held. During the two-weekend tournament, games will be played practically around the clock at host Northside Park in Ocean City culminating with championships on Sundays in each division.