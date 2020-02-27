BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity team earned the number-three seed in the state 3A-South Region II tournament when the brackets were released this week.

The Decatur girls enter the state playoffs at the number-three seed and will face six-seeded Northeast in the first round of the 3A-South Region II bracket. The Seahawks limped to the finish line in the regular season somewhat, having lost three of their last four. Decatur did roll past Crisfield, 59-8, on Senior Night in the regular season finale last week, but before that, had lost three straight.

Should the Seahawks advance, they would likely play Bayside South rival Bennett in the second round. Decatur lost to the Clippers twice in the regular season. The top seed in the region is Kent Island, which Decatur beat, 45-31, in the regular season opener.