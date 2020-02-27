POCOMOKE – A new school supply library is expected to benefit students at Pocomoke High School.

Last week, officials at Pocomoke High School installed the first school supply library.

Throughout the day, students in need of pens, pencils, paper and any other item can select materials from a rack near the school’s attendance office.

“It’s a place all students pass by in the morning, on the way to lunch and at the end of the day,” Principal Jenifer Rayne said. “It’s been very popular. We usually fill it a couple times a day.”

Rayne said the goal of the library – an idea found online by one of the school’s teachers – is a simple one: to meet the needs of students who cannot afford educational supplies.

“I can tell you we are always looking for flexible ways to meet the needs of students and remove barriers,” she said. “At the school, 70% of our students come from households living in poverty.”

Rayne said Pocomoke High School partners with organizations each year to provide for students. She noted, for example, that the high school works with the Maryland Food Bank to hand out food to students on a weekly basis. And in April, Pocomoke High will partner with Atlantic General Hospital to become a TeleHealth school.

“We are partnering with Atlantic General Hospital and will be a satellite doctor’s office for students who may need medical care,” she said.

Rayne explained the school supply library is yet another way to help students. She noted that both teachers and students contribute to the library.

“We are a giant family here, so we all keep an eye on it …,” she said. “We are always encouraging our students to give back, and sometimes we have students with extra supplies that donate to the school supply library. We all tag team to keep it filled.”

Rayne said community members who are interested in donating to the school supply library can contact Pocomoke High School at 410-632-5180, or send a message through the “Pocomoke High School PHS” Facebook page.

“Eliminating the worry of having to be prepared when they don’t have access to materials is huge for students …,” she said. “I believe our students want to do well in school. They shouldn’t be occupied with or worried about getting the right materials.”