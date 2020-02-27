OC Jeep Club Makes Major Food Donation To Worcester Humane Society

by
OC Jeep Club Makes Major Food Donation To Worcester Humane Society

The OC Jeep Club brought a huge amount of food and supply donations to the Worcester County Humane Society last Saturday. About 60 Jeeps drove down Stephen Decatur Highway from the Teal Marsh Shopping Center all packed with donations for the no kill shelter. The club does this supply run for the shelter every year in February. Submitted Photos