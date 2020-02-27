OC Elementary Students Participate In Have A Heart Spirit Day

Ocean City Elementary School held its annual Have a Heart Spirit Day on Feb. 14. Students, faculty and staff were encouraged to wear red, pink, hearts or OCES apparel to show their school spirit.  Pictured, from left, are third graders, Sophia Gonzalez, Serenity Baker, Izabella Willoughby, Kenley Hallett and Carly Watts.