Ray Keith Tyndall

WHALEYVILLE — Ray Keith Tyndall, age 64, died on Feb. 21, 2020 at his home.

Born in Salisbury, raised in Ocean City, he was the son of the late Ernest and Louise Mitchell Tyndall. He is survived by his son, Anthony Tyndall of Hagerstown; sisters Linda L. Urick and her husband John of Ocean City, Nancy T. Lehman and her husband Steve, of Ocean Pines and Cathy T. Neville and her husband William of Salisbury; sister-in-law Ann Tyndall; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his good friend and longtime companion, Susan Fineagan. He was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn M. Tyndall, and infant sister, Polly Tyndall.

Ray received his Associates Degree from Devry University and had been employed by Hughes Corporation as a senior engineer. He was a member of the Roman Catholic Church. One of Ray’s favorite things to do was solve problems which led to lending a hand many times to anyone who needed help. He was also a great animal lover including his own three dogs.

Cremation followed his death. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A donation in his memory may be made to the Atlantic Club, 11827 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City, Md., 21842. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Nicholas Bartholomew

BERLIN — Nicholas Bartholomew, age 84, of Berlin, formerly of Franconia, Pa., passed away Thursday, Feb. 20.

He was born in Philadelphia and was the son of the late Nicholas Bartholomew and Anna Kreiling Bartholomew. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 60 years, Sandra Bartholomew.

In addition to his wife Nicholas is survived by his children, Nicholas Bartholomew and wife Cindy, David Bartholomew and wife Judy, Toni Arner and husband Jeff, Joe Bartholomew and wife Dana; brother Joseph Bartholomew and wife Kandy; brother-in-law Arthur Coyne; as well as his 13 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Nicholas loved fishing, metal detecting, playing pinochle and, working with his hands in woodworking and on cars. More than anything he loved spending time with his family and teaching them how to do those things that he loved. Nicholas even had the opportunity to coach his children in baseball and softball when they were young.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Nicholas’ name to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarrrior project.org/donate or P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675. Condolences may be shared with the family via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Wayne Thomas Hastings

BERLIN — Wayne Thomas Hastings “Rawhide” died on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Berlin, he was the son of the late Russell Lee Hastings and Annabelle Lee Mitchell Hastings. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Martha Rayne Hastings; children Glenn Thomas Hastings and his wife Andrea and Timothy Wayne Hastings and his fiancée, Jenny Creed; step daughter Terri Sexton and her husband Eric; sister Anne Larsen (Tom); and two brothers Michael Hastings and Barry Hastings (Anita). There are nine grandchildren, Abby Hastings Lewis (John), Glen Hastings, Savannah Hastings, Keith Freeman, II, Kristen MacKay, Lucas Freeman, Mary Evans, Molly Evans and Catie Pusey, and numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved horse, Dakota. Preceding him in death was a brother, Mitch Hastings, and a stepson, Keith Freeman.

Mr. Hastings had served in the United States Army, and had been employed by Worcester County Roads as a machine equipment operator. He attended Friendship United Methodist Church, was a member and past President of AMSA, and a member of Boggs-Disharoon American Legion Post #123. Wayne was a cowboy at heart and enjoyed horseback riding in his spare time.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Friends may call one prior to the service. Rev. Olin Shockley will officiate.

A donation in his memory may be made to Atlantic General Hospital, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin, Md. 21811, or AMSA, 8847 Eagle Nest Rd., Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com

Adam Bandiere

OCEAN CITY — Adam Bandiere of Ocean City passed away on Feb 24, 2020. He was 58.

Born in Baltimore, Md. on July 13, 1961, Adam and his family moved to Ocean City in 1975. Adam loved fishing and spending time with his children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John (Jack) Bandiere and Jane Mastin Bandiere.

He is survived by his two daughters, Laura Kenney of Bishopville and Tiffiany Bandiere of Ocean City. He is also survived by his two sisters, Becca Bandiere of New York, N.Y., and Leslie Doyle of Selbyville, Del., and several nieces and nephews.

Contributions can be made in his memory to the Worcester County Humane Society, 12330 Eagles Nest Road, Berlin, Md. 21811 www.worcestercountyhumanesociety.org.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be shared with family at www.vacremationservice.com, a division of Found & Sons Funeral Home.