Decatur Has Momentum Entering Regionals

by

BERLIN- Riding a late-season hot stretch, Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team earned the number-three seed when the state 3A-South region brackets were released this week.

The Seahawks enter the state playoffs at the 3A-South Region II number-three seed and will face Northeast at home in the first round. The Decatur boys enter the state regional playoffs with some momentum, having won four of its last five regular season games.

Decatur beat Parkside on Senior Night last Thursday in the regular season finale. Before that, the Seahawks dropped a close one to Easton, 69-66, last Tuesday. Overall, Decatur finished 12-8 on the regular season, but won four of its last five.

Should Decatur advance past the first round in the 3A-South Region II bracket, it would likely face Kent Island in the second round. The Seahawks beat Kent Island, 58-56, in a close one on the road in the season opener. Looming on the other side of the bracket is Bennett. Decatur was swept by Bennett in the regular season, having fallen to the Clippers, 73-66, at home and 64-62 on the road.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.