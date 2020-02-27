Pictured, from left, are WCEF Manager of Operations and Community Relations Olivia Momme, WCEF Board Chair Ray Thompson, Glenda and Robert Clarke, Board of Education President William Gordy and Superintendent Louis Taylor. Submitted Photo

SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Education Foundation announced this week a charitable contribution in the amount of $25,000 from Snow Hill residents Robert and Glenda Clarke. The donation will help with long-term support for public school students of Worcester County.

“Glenda and I are both first generation college graduates. We strongly believe a quality education is key to a professional career,” said Robert Clarke. “I graduated from Snow Hill High School in 1968, and Glenda student taught there in 1972. We are providing these unrestricted funds to further enhance the quality education provided by the Worcester County Schools.”

Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor said, “In Worcester, we remain committed to creating opportunities for all students to do their best and to realize their own personal success. Generous donations like this provide the funds needed to enhance our student’s education and better prepare them for the future. The reality is there is inadequate state funding for Worcester County Public Schools. Despite the fact that 44% of their students come from households of poverty, they receive the second lowest state funding per student.