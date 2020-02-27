Slapping Incident Leads To Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Fort Washington, Md. woman was charged with assault last weekend after allegedly slapping her child during an altercation over a lost toothbrush.

Around 11:50 p.m. last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a hotel at 15th Street for a reported domestic assault. Upon arrival, the officer met with hotel staff and learned the mother involved in the incident, identified as Jennifer West, 39, of Fort Washington, Md., was in her room on the fourth floor, while her 12-year-old son was in the parking lot.

Two officers met with West in the hotel room, while another officer remained with the child in the parking lot. When interviewed, West told police she was staying at the hotel with her son and an argument ensued when it was learned the child had lost his toothbrush. West told the officers she intended to make the incident a teaching moment because her son had lost other items along the way during the trip, according to police reports.

West reportedly told police an argument ensued during which the juvenile charged at her and pushed her against the wall, nearly breaking her glasses. West told police she pushed the juvenile away and the altercation ended. West told police the juvenile began packing his things and taking them to her vehicle, and that she was going to drive them to his grandparents’ house.

Meanwhile, other OCPD officers interviewed the juvenile about his version of the events. When the initial responding officer went to the parking lot, the juvenile was in the back of an ambulance being attended to by Ocean City EMTs. The juvenile had fresh blood on his face coming from three scratches near his left eye.

The victim told police he had been arguing with West for about 45 minutes over the missing toothbrush when West allegedly threw a deodorant container at him. The victim told the officers West then charged at him, pushing him against the wall and slapping his face with her left hand, according to police reports. The victim told police the scratches on his face were caused by West slapping him.

According to the police report, the victim verbally told his version of the events at least two times to different officers and each time the story was exactly the same. In addition, the victim provided a written statement with the exact same version of the event. According to the evidence and victim testimony, West was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. She was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

Heroin Arrest In Parking Lot

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested for driving while impaired and possession of heroin last weekend after being found passed out in a smoking vehicle in a parking lot.

Around 7:15 p.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to the parking lot of a midtown market for a reported vehicle that was smoking. Officers arrived on the scene and observed a blue Jeep Cherokee with smoke coming from under the hood. OCPD officers observed the driver, later identified as Joseph Waltemeyer, 31, of Ocean City, semi-conscious in the driver’s seat.

The officers reportedly assisted Waltermeyer out of the vehicle and sat him on a curb nearby. The Ocean City Fire Department responded to inspect the vehicle and determined it was safe. OCPD officers at the scene observed two syringes on the ground near the driver’s side of the vehicle along with five plastic capsules containing suspected heroin.

Officers interviewed Waltemeyer who told police he was high and swerving while driving and just wanted to turn the vehicle off and “chill for a sec,” according to police reports. Waltemeyer also told police, “I didn’t want to hurt anyone and then the officer woke me up,” according to police reports.

The officer reportedly asked Waltemeyer if he wished to submit to field sobriety tests, to which he replied, “What’s the difference? We both know that I was high,” according to police reports. Waltemeyer was arrested and charged with driving while impaired and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Tirade Results In Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Halethorpe, Md. man was arrested on disorderly conduct charges last weekend after allegedly screaming obscenities at a family in the midtown area on Sunday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling in the area of the convention center providing on-duty police services during a privately-held event when he heard the loud screaming of a male voice. Because of the distance, the officer could not discern the actual words being screamed and began looking for the source.

As the officer approached the 42nd Street area, he reportedly heard the distinct male voice screaming obscenities at a family in a parking lot on 42nd Street. The suspect, later identified as Andrew Silver, 29, of Halethorpe, Md., continued his expletive-laced tirade at the family as the officer approached.

According to police reports, several vehicles on southbound Coastal Highway in the area slowed down to observe the incident unfold. When he did not stop the tirade, the OCPD officer arrested Silver for disorderly conduct. During a search incident to the arrest, Silver was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of marijuana less than 10 grams on his person.

Late-Night Screaming

OCEAN CITY — A local woman was arrested last weekend after allegedly causing a disturbance in the downtown area and then resisting arrest.

Around 1:25 a.m. last Sunday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to the area of 7th Street and Baltimore Avenue for a reported group of disorderly individuals fighting. The officer arrived and observed four individuals walking near 8th Street with three walking on the sidewalk and one, identified as Brandy Satterfield, 24, of Ocean City, walking in the street.

As the officer approached on foot, Satterfield was allegedly screaming obscenities. According to police reports, she continued her expletive-laced tirade in the officer’s direction as people started gathering in front of a nearby business and adjacent balconies to watch the incident unfold.

After repeated failed attempts to get Satterfield to stop yelling and sit on the curb, the officer attempted to arrest her for disorderly conduct. As the officer attempted to take her into custody, she continued to resist, and the officer had to take her to the ground to ultimately detain her. She was eventually subdued and was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Up To Her Old Tricks

OCEAN CITY — An Ocean City woman was charged with resisting arrest during a traffic stop on Monday in a case similar to one she pleaded guilty to last month.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on patrol in the area of 65th Street observed a male individual and Jazmine Snell, 21, of Ocean City, outside the District Court Building. The officer knew the two individuals from contact with them earlier in the day. The male had just been released from jail after being arrested on Monday on a bench warrant. According to police reports, the OCPD was familiar with both individuals through numerous encounters for drugs and weapons charges.

A background check revealed both suspects’ driver’s licenses were suspended. The OCPD officer observed Snell enter a vehicle in the parking lot and drive out to Coastal Highway and then right onto westbound Route 90. The officer initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Route 90 and St. Martin’s Neck Rd.

According to police reports, as the officer approached the vehicle, Snell launched into an expletive-laced tirade that the officer had no reason to pull her over. The background check revealed Snell had been arrested in December for driving while suspended. She told the officer she was allowed to drive for employment and she told the officer she was heading to work in Delaware.

According to police reports, the officer asked Snell at least three times to step out of the vehicle and each time she refused. At that point, the officer opened the vehicle door and grabbed Snell’s arm. She then stepped out of the vehicle in a quick motion and continued to scream at the officer and another officer who had arrived to assist, according to police reports.

When the officers attempted to handcuff Snell, she reportedly twisted and stiffened her body and resisted being arrested. She was ultimately subdued and placed in a transport vehicle. Once inside the police vehicle, Snell reportedly started kicking the door and the inside of the vehicle. She was charged with driving while suspended and resisting arrest. In January, Snell pleaded guilty to obstructing and hindering and was placed on probation for one year. That guilty plea stemmed from her arrest in December when she scrapped with OCPD officers during a routine traffic stop.

30 Days For Squatter Charged With Burglary

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury woman, charged with burglary after breaking into a downtown apartment and taking up residence last fall, pleaded guilty last week and was sentenced to 30 days.

Kenesha Alvira-Encarnacion, 24, of Salisbury, was arrested in early February and charged with fourth-degree burglary and theft stemming from her alleged break-in at a downtown apartment on Baltimore Avenue last October. According to police reports, a maintenance man who worked for a downtown restaurant went to the apartment on Oct. 30 to remove window air conditioning units for the winter season.

The maintenance man entered the locked unit in question using his keys and found Alvira-Encarnacion in the kitchen cooking pizza, according to police reports. The maintenance man questioned the suspect about her being in the apartment and the suspect reportedly told him she was let in by another man to do some cleaning.

According to police reports, the maintenance man called the apartment’s owner, who confirmed no one had permission to be in the unit, which was a seasonal rental and had been closed since mid-September. While the maintenance man was on the phone with the apartment owner, Alvira-Encarnacion fled the area on foot. An OCPD officer located Alvira-Encarnacion a short time later near 4th Street and questioned her about being in the apartment.

Alvira-Encarnacion told the officer a similar story about being let in the apartment that morning by another man in order to do some cleaning. Alvira-Encarnacion was in possession of a key to the apartment at that time and was able to provide other pertinent information about its owner.

At that point, the OCPD officer retrieved the key from Alvira-Encarnacion and she was free to leave. However, further investigation revealed Alvira-Encarnacion did not know the maintenance man or the man who allegedly let her in to clean, nor did she enter the unit with a key. Instead, she reportedly entered through an unlocked window and had taken up residence in the apartment until she had been discovered. As a result, she was located last week and was taken into custody. Last week she was sentenced to 30 days for the fourth-degree burglary.

Pines Incident Diffused

OCEAN PINES — Ocean Pines Police and allied law enforcement agencies last week were able to diffuse a potentially-dangerous situation involving a suicidal male without injury.

On Saturday, Ocean Pines Police received a call regarding a suicidal individual threatening to kill himself with a knife. Officers responded to the North Ocean Pines residence and observed the individual leaning out of a second-floor window holding a knife to his throat. According to police reports, the individual has a history and mental health issues and the officers were familiar with him.

According to police reports, the individual’s parents called 911 after he had allegedly threatened them with a knife earlier, causing them to flee the scene. Additional police units from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Ocean City Police Department responded to the scene and assisted Ocean Pines police, who had been negotiating with the 34-year-old.

After about three hours, police negotiators were able to persuade the individual to surrender without any injury to himself or others. He was transported to the hospital for an emergency psychiatric evaluation.

“The response to severe mental health issues such as these requires a measured response, protecting not only the safety of the individual, but members of the police community and the public at-large,” said Ocean Pines Police Chief David Massey. “This incident is a great example of police cooperation among our Worcester County law enforcement agencies. We are all happy it was resolved peacefully with no injuries.”