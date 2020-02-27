Coastal Hospital CEO Alane Capen and Board Chair Steve Farrow are pictured with a special logo designed for the anniversary campaign. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY – Coastal Hospice, the non-profit health care provider serving patients and families on the Lower Shore, has launched a 40th anniversary campaign created to raise further awareness of the organization, its mission and impact.

“Coastal Hospice serves patients and families during one of the most critical time of their lives – the delicate time leading toward death,” said Alane Capen, CEO. “Our services, which can begin long before those precious last few days, are meant to lift stress and strain from those patients and families and allow them to remain as active and engaged as possible during the final chapter of their lives. We have had the most extraordinary 40 years working in Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset and Dorchester counties, and we are committed to serving all those in need.”

Coastal Hospice has served tens-of-thousands of patients and their families in the region, treating them in their homes, at nursing homes and assisted living facilities; at Coastal Hospice at the Lake and at the new residential hospice, the Macky & Pam Stansell House.

“Coastal Hospice is a vital resource to the families on the Lower Shore,” said Sen. Addie Eckhardt, R-37 Mid-Shore (including Wicomico and Dorchester counties.) “Hospice is a free benefit covered by Medicare, and the value received by patients and families cannot be overstated. It provides an opportunity for loved ones to support one another in important transitions with respect and dignity.”

The organization also provides “palliative” care which treats the symptoms and relieves the pain of a terminal illness so that patients can enjoy the time remaining. It also offers Compass, which connects terminally ill patients with meals, transportation and other services, free of charge.

“Our partnership with Coastal Hospice goes back many years and has touched untold numbers of patients and their families,” said Steve Leonard, President/CEO of Peninsula Regional Health System. “From the time a patient is diagnosed with a terminal illness, no matter what the prognosis is, we encourage them to reach out to Coastal Hospice so they can make the best of the time they have left. Coastal Hospice are essential partners as we work together on the continuum of life.”

The 40th anniversary logo was revealed at a celebration for more than 300 employees and volunteers this month.

“We felt it important for the people who serve our patients daily have the opportunity to celebrate this milestone first,” said Capen. “It was a joyous experience and we are pleased to share it with the community.”

During the event, Coastal Hospice honored employees and volunteers with milestone anniversaries, including 5, 10, 15, 20, and those over 20 years. Capen was honored for her 15th year of service to the organization.

The 40th celebration will continue throughout the year and include presentations to business and service groups. The organization will include the theme in all its events, including the upcoming Taste of Finer Things on April 1 at Harrison’s Harbor Watch and the 40th Anniversary Gala on July 17 at The Guerreri Academic Commons at Salisbury University.

The Coastal Hospice Speakers Bureau is also seeking opportunities to speak with civic groups and organizations. For more information, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to Bob Miller at 410-742-8732. To learn more about any aspect of Coastal Hospice, visit www.CoastalHospice.org or call for more information.