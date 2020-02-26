OCES Students Raise Over $21,500 In Kids Heart Challenge Fitness Events

Ocean City Elementary School students participated in Kids Heart Challenge Fitness events raising over $21,500 for the American Heart Association last month. The second, third and fourth grade students participated in an after-school jump event and the pre-k, kindergarten and first grade students participated in an obstacle course. Students are pictured at the after-school jump event with physical teachers Mark Engle and Tracey Drocella.