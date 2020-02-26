OCEAN CITY — Resort officials renewed the debate this week about encouraging more year-round residents through relaxing fees associated with new construction or creating other incentives including potential property tax relief.For the last year or so, the Mayor and Council have heard concerns from property owners and potential homebuilders about the rising cost of developing… Read more »
BERLIN – Town officials are exploring the possibility of outsourcing trash collection.Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood said this week that the town would be issuing a request for proposals (RFP) to get pricing from companies that could handle the town’s trash and recycling collection.“I want to explore it to see if there are any cost savings,”… Read more »
SALISBURY – Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver announced this week he has been diagnosed with liver cancer.In an interview on Monday, Culver said he was recently diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of primary liver cancer.“When they told me what I had, it floored me,” he said. “You could have knocked me over… Read more »
SNOW HILL – Worcester County schools will be outfitted with Apple products this fall following approval of a new technology plan this week.The Worcester County Commissioners on Tuesday approved school system officials’ plan to enter into a multi-year lease agreement with Apple. The agreement will bring Apple TVs and iPads to the county’s schools.In 2014,… Read more »