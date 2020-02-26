Ocean City Continues To Explore Tax Incentives For Year-Round Residents OCEAN CITY — Resort officials renewed the debate this week about encouraging more year-round residents through relaxing fees associated with new construction or creating other incentives including potential property tax relief.For the last year or so, the Mayor and Council have heard concerns from property owners and potential homebuilders about the rising cost of developing… Read more »

Berlin Seeking Bids To Outsource Trash, Recycling Collections BERLIN – Town officials are exploring the possibility of outsourcing trash collection.Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood said this week that the town would be issuing a request for proposals (RFP) to get pricing from companies that could handle the town’s trash and recycling collection.“I want to explore it to see if there are any cost savings,”… Read more »

Wicomico Executive ‘Remaining Optimistic’ About Liver Cancer Diagnosis SALISBURY – Wicomico County Executive Bob Culver announced this week he has been diagnosed with liver cancer.In an interview on Monday, Culver said he was recently diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of primary liver cancer.“When they told me what I had, it floored me,” he said. “You could have knocked me over… Read more »