Worcester Prep Holds Annual Junior Ring Ceremony

by
Worcester Prep Holds Annual Junior Ring Ceremony

The annual Junior Ring Ceremony took place in the Guerrieri Library at Worcester Prep on Feb.12. It’s tradition that seniors present the juniors with their rings along with a few insightful comments as to why the recipient is special to them. The ring ceremony is always an inspiring event showing the bond and friendship between peers. Members from the Class of 2021 who participated in the Junior Ring Ceremony are pictured above. Submitted Photos