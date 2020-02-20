BERLIN- Worcester Prep girls’ varsity basketball team held on in a thriller to advance to the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) tournament on Wednesday while the Worcester boys bout out in their semifinal.

The Worcester girls battled back and forth all afternoon in their ESIAC semifinal at home on Wednesday. The lead changed hands multiple times in the fourth quarter before the Mallards eventually prevailed, 58-56. The win over the Dragons propelled the Worcester girls into the ESIAC championship game on the road on Friday against Delmarva Christian, which presents a tall task for the Mallards.

The Worcester girls just lost to Delmarva Christian, 37-24, last Wednesday in their last game before the tournament. The Royals also handed the Mallards their only other regular season loss back on December 16. Delmarva Christian went 19-1 on the season, their only loss ironically coming to Worcester’s crosstown neighbor Decatur in a holiday tournament in December.

Meanwhile, the Worcester boys bowed out of the ESIAC tournament with a road loss to Salisbury School, 64-47, on Wednesday. The Mallards had an streaky season during which they won four in a row at one point and lost four in a row at another to finish 10-9.