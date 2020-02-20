Worcester Girls Advance, Boys Bow Out

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep girls’ varsity basketball team held on in a thriller to advance to the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) tournament on Wednesday while the Worcester boys bout out in their semifinal.

The Worcester girls battled back and forth all afternoon in their ESIAC semifinal at home on Wednesday. The lead changed hands multiple times in the fourth quarter before the Mallards eventually prevailed, 58-56. The win over the Dragons propelled the Worcester girls into the ESIAC championship game on the road on Friday against Delmarva Christian, which presents a tall task for the Mallards.

The Worcester girls just lost to Delmarva Christian, 37-24, last Wednesday in their last game before the tournament. The Royals also handed the Mallards their only other regular season loss back on December 16. Delmarva Christian went 19-1 on the season, their only loss ironically coming to Worcester’s crosstown neighbor Decatur in a holiday tournament in December.

Meanwhile, the Worcester boys bowed out of the ESIAC tournament with a road loss to Salisbury School, 64-47, on Wednesday. The Mallards had an streaky season during which they won four in a row at one point and lost four in a row at another to finish 10-9.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.