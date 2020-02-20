ARIES (March 21 to April 19): There could be some negative reaction to your tough stance when making a recent decision. But overall, your efforts result in well-earned recognition and all that can follow from that.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your financial situation seems confusing, even for the fiscally savvy Bovine. Maybe it’s the conflicting advice you’re getting. Check it out before things get too tangled to unknot.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A relaxed attitude goes a long way in helping you deal with any of life’s irritants that might be popping up this week. You’re also a reassuring role model for others in the same situation.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Your aspect favors creativity, which should persuade you to work on your artistic projects. If time is a problem, prioritize your commitments so that your work isn’t compromised.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Scrutinize all the job offers that interest you. Most are honest and worth considering. But a few might not be completely forthcoming about what the job is and what the salary and benefits are.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): An unexpected snafu could delay the completion of a project you’re eager to finish. Find out what’s causing it, fix it, and if you need help, don’t be shy about asking for it. Good luck.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): An idea that could be helpful to you comes from an unlikely source. Listen to it. Discuss it. If necessary, adjust it. If it looks as if it might work out quite well, go ahead and use it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Be careful about allowing someone to share a very personal secret with you. This could cause problems down the line with others who are involved in that person’s private life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A cooling down of a relationship could be the result of neglect, unintended or not. To save it from icing over, you need to warm it up with a large dose of hot Sagittarius passion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): This is a good time to get involved with a number of family matters that involve money and other issues that might jeopardize the closeness between and among family members.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Cheer up. That difficult person who appears to be deliberately stalling your project might just need to be reassured of the value she or he brings to it.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Good news! Expect to feel re-energized now that you’ve gone through that stressful energy-depleting period involving a lot of changes. Now, go out there and show them what you can do.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a warm, giving nature that inspires many to follow your example.

(c) 2020 King Features Synd., Inc.