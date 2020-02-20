Change In Marine Parking Regs A Key Piece For Mad Fish Rebuilding Effort SNOW HILL – County officials have introduced emergency legislation that could help with the redevelopment of Mad Fish Bar & Grill following a fire last summer.The Worcester County Commissioners this week agreed to introduce a bill that would loosen parking requirements in the commercial marine district — the area around the West Ocean City Commercial… Read more »

Private Sector Steps Up To Fund Great Inflatable Race; Funding Likely To Keep Event In West OC OCEAN CITY — Some resort officials relaxed their opposition this week to providing funds to a proposed special event planned in West Ocean City, but the private-sector business community has already stepped into the breach.Last week, the Ocean City Council had before it a request for a one-time seed-money contribution of $25,000 to partner with… Read more »

Revised Jellyfish Festival Concept Approved In Resort OCEAN CITY — A scaled-back second annual Jellyfish Festival, a weekend special event featuring live music, interactive sports and other family-friendly components, was approved this week.Last year, Jellyfish Festival featured national, regional and local acts with themed-based entertainment over the weekend along with action sports including surfing competitions, skateboarding, motocross, ultimate frisbee and other interactive,… Read more »