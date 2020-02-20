Things I Like – February 21, 2020

by

No-jacket weather in February

Festive birthday parties for young kids

Playing board games with my kids without arguments

Staying in a new hotel

Thick coffee mugs

Trying out a restaurant while visiting an unfamiliar town

Well done scrapple

Hitting Nacho Mama’s whenever in Baltimore

Learning the sounds of a new house

Watching an expert clean a fish

Being stumped by a diverse menu

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.