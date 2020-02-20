BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity swim teams turned in great performances in the state 3A-2A-1A East Regional meet last weekend including a handful of individual regional championships.

The Decatur boys finished second as a team in the regional meet with 319, not far behind first-place finisher Easton, which finished with 364 team points. Kent County was third with 261 team points. The Decatur girls finished third overall in the regional meet with 295 team points.

Kent Island was first with 362, while host Queen Anne’s was second with 342. Decatur is now preparing for the state championship meet at the University of Maryland. The Seahawks boys and girls are entered in 15 individual events along with five relays.

On the boys’ side last weekend, in the 200-medley relay, the Decatur team of Caleb Vaxmonsky, Jack Slaysman, Richard Poist and Gavin Stearn finished first. In the 200-freestyle relay, the Decatur team of Nicholas Cardamone, Jonathan Franklin, Addison Hommel and Patrick O’Halloran finished eighth. In the 400-freestyle relay, the Decatur team of Stearn, Slaysman, Poist and Vaxmonsky finished second.

Poist finished first in the 50-freestyle, while Slaysman was third. Poist also finished second in the 100-butterfly, while Cardamone was seventh. Vaxmonsky finished first in the 500-freestyle, while Patrick O’Halloran was fourth. Vaxmonsky also finished first in the 100-backstroke, while Gideon Plamondon finished ninth.

Slaysman was second in the 100-breaststroke, while Franklin was ninth. In the 200-freestyle, Cardamone finished fifth, while Gideon Plamondon finished 13th. In the 200-individual medley, Stearn finished second and O’Halloran was sixth. Stearn also finished second in the 100-freestyle, while Franklin was 14th.

In the 200-medley relay, the Decatur team of Natalie Canham, Mikayla Denault, Emma Sperry and Gracie Coker finished third. In the 200-freestyle relay, the Decatur team of Coker, Kayden Hamby, Sperry and Canham finished fourth. In the 400-freestyle relay, the Decatur team including Kayden Hamby, Kiley Hamby, Pizlo and Denault finished fourth.

In the 200-freestyle, Canham finished third and Katelyn Pizlo finished eighth. In the 200-individual medley, Emma Coyman finished fourth and Denault was fifth. Sperry finished sixth in the 50-freestyle, while Coker was ninth.

Kayden Hamby was third in the 100-butterfly, while Sperry finished fifth. Kayden Hamby also finished sixth in the 100-freestyle, while Kiley Hamby finished seventh. Pizlo finished third in the 500-freestyle and Kiley Hamby was sixth. In the 100-backstroke, Canham finished fourth and Coker was fifth. Denault was seventh in the 100-breaststroke.