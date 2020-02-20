Johnie Charles Derrickson

PARSONSBURG — Johnie Charles Derrickson, age 73, of Parsonsburg, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Johnie was born in Roxana, Del. and was the son of the late Charles Elmer and Roselie (Parker) Derrickson.

He was employed by Trimper’s Rides in Ocean City as a mechanic and worked with his son Johnie Derrickson II in his many entities.

He is survived by his wife, Janice B. Derrickson; one son, Johnie C. Derrickson II and wife Dana of Berlin; one daughter, Sandra L. Wainwright and husband Craig of Whaleyville; one step-son, David T. Brooks and wife Amy of Willards; one sister, Mary L. Wood of Millsboro; five grandchildren, Adam Derrickson, Bradley Derrickson Lauren Wainwright, Jakob Brooks and Dylan Brooks; one great-grandchild, Leonardo Derrickson; the mother of his children, Lorraine L. Derrickson; and his faithful canine companion, Lucky.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney Derrickson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016 or www.kidney.org.

Condolences may be sent to www.bishophastingsfh.com.